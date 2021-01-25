0x (ZRX) Market Cap Reaches $386.44 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $386.44 million and $78.01 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.11 or 0.00791754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.53 or 0.04275861 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017497 BTC.

About 0x

0x (ZRX) is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,237,563 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

