0xcert (ZXC) Market Capitalization Tops $613,117.12

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. 0xcert has a market cap of $613,117.12 and approximately $40,612.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00070964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.80 or 0.00760395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.33 or 0.04208338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017769 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

