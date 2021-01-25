$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYNH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,133.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $38,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,242,420 shares of company stock valued at $198,800,919 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 91.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 92.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNH opened at $76.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

