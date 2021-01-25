$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Fiserv posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after acquiring an additional 782,496 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $75,809,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $71,395,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV opened at $107.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.