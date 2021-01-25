$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Compass Minerals International reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

CMP stock opened at $62.27 on Monday. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 70,219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

