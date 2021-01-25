$1.56 EPS Expected for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will announce earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STERIS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. STERIS posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

Shares of STE stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.80. 7,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,593. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.85.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Insiders have sold 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of STERIS by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of STERIS by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

