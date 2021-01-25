$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $2.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.68.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $726,897 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $121.98 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -127.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

