$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.63. Crown Castle International reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $6.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.82.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $158.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

