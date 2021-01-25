$1.72 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.10.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $228,594.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,371.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $116.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.