$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to post $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Clorox by 57.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $202.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.08 and a 200-day moving average of $212.66. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $239.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

