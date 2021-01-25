1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Up 5%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $33.26. Approximately 1,217,285 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 799,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $520,327.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,714,676.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $751,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,100 shares of company stock worth $2,549,694. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

