-$1.90 EPS Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.31). Copa reported earnings per share of $2.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 187.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($5.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.26) to ($5.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Copa stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.04. 3,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,750. Copa has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Copa by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Copa by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Copa by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 360,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 64,344 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 52,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Copa by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 160,822 shares during the period.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

