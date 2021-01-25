$10.39 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will announce $10.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $10.68 million. Exagen reported sales of $10.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $39.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $39.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $52.92 million, with estimates ranging from $51.97 million to $54.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XGN. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Exagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,812.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,364 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,394. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Exagen by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exagen by 48.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Exagen by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exagen by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. Exagen has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

