10,661 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,810 shares during the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $36,384,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 246,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,674,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 102.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 396,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 200,118 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 516,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,017,170 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $105.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,314.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.20.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

