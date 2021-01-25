111,517 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 5.3% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $87,000.

FTCS traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.64. 35,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,336. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average is $65.76. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

