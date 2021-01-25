11,202 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $107.45 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.23.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

