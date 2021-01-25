$113.14 Million in Sales Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce sales of $113.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.52 million and the highest is $113.70 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $111.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $460.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $456.30 million to $466.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $518.89 million, with estimates ranging from $512.40 million to $524.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAY. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

In other news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 19,521 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $904,407.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,661.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $51.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

