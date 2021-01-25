12,844 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,011,000 after acquiring an additional 305,064 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,927,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $158.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.46. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $170.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

