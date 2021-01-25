12,909 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,668 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 536,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,602,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,730,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $164.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.91. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $166.36.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

