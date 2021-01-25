12Ships Price Tops $0.0036 (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. 12Ships has a total market cap of $17.99 million and $1.52 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 12Ships has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00071936 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.44 or 0.00793312 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006589 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048599 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.17 or 0.04310309 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015743 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017480 BTC.
About 12Ships
According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “
Buying and Selling 12Ships
12Ships can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.
