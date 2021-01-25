$13.08 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post $13.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.98 million to $13.19 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $17.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $61.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.00 million to $62.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.02 million, with estimates ranging from $55.70 million to $57.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRCC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

MRCC opened at $8.68 on Monday. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $184.92 million, a PE ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 42.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth $713,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 44,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.