138267 (COM.TO) (TSE:COM) Stock Price Down 2.6%

138267 (COM.TO) (TSE:COM) (NASDAQ:CRME)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.95. Approximately 9,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 19,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

138267 (COM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:COM)

Cardiome Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients suffering from heart diseases. It offers BRINAVESS (vernakalant (IV)) for the conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in acute coronary syndrome patients.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for 138267 (COM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 138267 (COM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.