14,320 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,976,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of AutoZone at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,324 shares of company stock worth $56,705,108. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AZO traded down $17.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,209.82. 14,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,393. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,297.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,200.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,177.77.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

