14,449 Shares in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter worth approximately $954,286,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter worth approximately $50,115,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,696,000 after purchasing an additional 124,416 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 4.1% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 876,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,584,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $114.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $329.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $122.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

