14,599 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,493,000 after acquiring an additional 385,538 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,699,000 after acquiring an additional 158,439 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 628,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,981,000 after acquiring an additional 122,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 602,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 522,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,970,000 after acquiring an additional 256,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $91.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average is $96.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

