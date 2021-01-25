14,810 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ameren by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $72.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

