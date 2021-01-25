14,910 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Acquired by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.79.

NYSE:PANW opened at $364.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

