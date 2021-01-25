$158.57 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to post $158.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.44 million to $162.23 million. Life Storage reported sales of $147.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $608.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $599.97 million to $616.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $656.48 million, with estimates ranging from $638.29 million to $678.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

LSI stock opened at $122.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $123.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Shares of Life Storage are scheduled to split on Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 27th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 79.00%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Life Storage by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Life Storage by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

