$16.17 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report $16.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.30 million and the lowest is $16.04 million. Veritone posted sales of $12.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $57.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 million to $57.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $68.30 million, with estimates ranging from $67.04 million to $70.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 538.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERI opened at $41.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

