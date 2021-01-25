16,694 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in NetEase by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of NTES opened at $116.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $117.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.65.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.