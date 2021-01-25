$174.80 Million in Sales Expected for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to post $174.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.00 million. Shutterstock posted sales of $166.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year sales of $660.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $658.30 million to $662.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $708.56 million, with estimates ranging from $695.90 million to $721.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $70.95 on Monday. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $77.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,052,609.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 42.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

