$184.14 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to post sales of $184.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.00 million and the highest is $190.01 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $233.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $692.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $749.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $890.00 million, with estimates ranging from $874.00 million to $909.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 140.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 62.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

TALO opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $26.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.