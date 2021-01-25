18,665 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Insight Financial Services

Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Insight Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.60. The stock had a trading volume of 67,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,071. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $247.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

