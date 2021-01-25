19,240 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 397.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $44,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $144,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC traded down $1.95 on Monday, reaching $66.91. 129,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,324. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

