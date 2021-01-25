$2.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $2.16. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.90.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $129.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 92,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

