$2.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the lowest is $1.85. Target reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,138,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,666,000 after purchasing an additional 83,022 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Target by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,475,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 19.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $168,396,000 after buying an additional 175,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.38. 85,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.03. Target has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

