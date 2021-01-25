$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce $2.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the lowest is $2.45 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $8.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $10.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.52.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $444,347.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 72,782 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 460,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI stock opened at $172.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.