$2.50 EPS Expected for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to announce $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.60. Prudential Financial reported earnings of $2.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $9.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.54.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $82.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

