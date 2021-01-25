$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $10.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $10.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 113.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 87,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $37.49 on Monday. Discovery has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

