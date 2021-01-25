-$2.91 EPS Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.91) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.57) and the highest is ($2.42). Alaska Air Group posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 299.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($10.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.16) to ($10.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. 140166 raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,049. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,130 shares of company stock worth $659,102. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 8,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

