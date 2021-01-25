$2.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report earnings of $2.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85. Electronic Arts reported earnings of $2.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

EA traded up $4.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.04. 42,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,924. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day moving average is $133.36. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $149.00.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,004. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,521,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 452,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $64,908,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

