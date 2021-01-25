201,965 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 201,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,925,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,535 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,920 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 785,032 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 393,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 182,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,554.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 165,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,002 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

