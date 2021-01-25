$204.98 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to announce sales of $204.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.27 million and the lowest is $204.68 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $302.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $872.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $872.22 million to $872.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on RRGB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

RRGB opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The company has a market cap of $371.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 25,043 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.