20,486 Shares in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Bought by Insight Financial Services

Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Insight Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Insight Financial Services owned 0.05% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 192,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 86,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.12. 460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,543. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average of $108.02.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

