$21.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to announce $21.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.44 billion to $21.80 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $20.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $81.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.55 billion to $81.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $88.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.57 billion to $90.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The firm has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

