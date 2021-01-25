21,908 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,524 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,411,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after acquiring an additional 631,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 967,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after acquiring an additional 567,947 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.44. 33,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,257. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

