2,575 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.74.

AVGO traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $464.79. 1,187,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,484. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $470.00. The company has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

