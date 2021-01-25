2,795 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,125.40.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel stock opened at $993.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,011.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,010.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

