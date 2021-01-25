2key.network Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One 2key.network token can now be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $352,712.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.44 or 0.00793312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.17 or 0.04310309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017480 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2key.network is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,085,065 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

