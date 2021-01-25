$3.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report $3.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the highest is $3.40 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $12.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $1,217,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 51,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 685.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 133,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $203.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.49 and its 200 day moving average is $198.70. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

